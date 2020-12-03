U.S. Senate leader McConnell sees some movement toward coronavirus aid deal

U.S. Senate leader McConnell sees some movement toward coronavirus aid dealReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 21:17 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said there was some positive movement in congressional efforts to reach a compromise on a new coronavirus aid bill but he gave no hints on when such a deal might be struck.
"Now it's been heartening to see a few hopeful signs in the pasts few days" toward a deal, McConnell, a Republican, said of Democrats' stance on a new aid bill. But he did not provide details.
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrats
- Mitch McConnell
- Republican
- McConnell
ALSO READ
Nancy Pelosi moves toward leading divided House Democrats 2 more years
Schumer: Democrats invite Senate Republicans to COVID-19 relief talks
Saudi Arabia takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood before Democrats take over in Washington
Schumer: Democrats invite Senate Republicans to COVID-19 relief talks
Schumer: Democrats invite Senate Republicans to COVID-19 relief talks