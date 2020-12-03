U.S. Senate leader McConnell sees some movement toward coronavirus aid deal

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said there was some positive movement in congressional efforts to reach a compromise on a new coronavirus aid bill but he gave no hints on when such a deal might be struck.

"Now it's been heartening to see a few hopeful signs in the pasts few days" toward a deal, McConnell, a Republican, said of Democrats' stance on a new aid bill. But he did not provide details.