Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: Five held for murder of woman NCP worker

Later, Sagar Bhingardive (31) was arrested from Kedgaon and Hrishikesh Pawar (23) from Pravara Nagar. Bal Bothe, a local journalist, was suspected to be behind the conspiracy to murder Jare, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 21:46 IST
Maharashtra: Five held for murder of woman NCP worker

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of NCP worker Rekha Jare in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, the police said on Thursday. Initially it seemed to be a case of road-rage, but it was found to be a premeditated killing and a journalist working with a regional daily who is suspected to be the mastermind is absconding, police said.

Jare (39), who headed Yashaswini Mahila Brigade, a woman's organization, was killed at Jategaon Phata in Parner tehsil on Monday evening by two motorcycle-borne men. She was driving from Pune to Ahmednagar with her mother, son and friend.

The assailants had an altercation with her and slit her throat with sharp a weapon before fleeing from the spot, police said. Jare died before being admitted to hospital.

On the complaint of her mother Sindhubai Waykar, an offence of murder was registered against unidentified persons at Supa Police Station. Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Manoj Patil had formed at least six teams of the local crime branch to crack the case.

Feroz Raju Shaikh (26), a suspect, was arrested from Rahuri, and his questioning led to the arrest of Dnyaneshwar Shinde (24) from Shrirampur and Aditya Cholke (25) from Rahta, said a police official. Later, Sagar Bhingardive (31) was arrested from Kedgaon and Hrishikesh Pawar (23) from Pravara Nagar.

Bal Bothe, a local journalist, was suspected to be behind the conspiracy to murder Jare, the official said. Bothe was absconding and a search was on for him, he added.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Victims of Bhopal gas tragedy say pandemic has worsened their plight

Protesters in the central Indian city of Bhopal formed a human chain on Thursday to demand justice for people suffering cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune and neurological problems from the worlds worst industrial disaster 36 years ago....

Amarinder meets Shah; appeals to Centre, farmers to resolve impasse soon

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday made an appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the protesting farmers to find an early resolution to the impasse over the new farm laws, saying the agitation was affecting Punjabs econo...

Woman alleges rape in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A 22-year-old woman has accused a man of raping her when she was alone at her home in a village in Rajasthans Jhalawar district, police said on Thursday. Based on her complaint, a rape case was lodged against the man late Thursday evening, ...

Differently abled people stitch face masks, distribute them for free in Jaipur

Three differently abled individuals from an NGO on Thursday distributed face masks made by them among people here for free to spread awareness about COVID-19. On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Bansi Lal Meghwal, Rajendr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020