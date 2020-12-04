Left Menu
UP Police constable suspended after video of him thrashing girl goes viral

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 04-12-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 12:03 IST
An Uttar Pradesh Police constable was suspended after a video of him allegedly beating and misbehaving with a girl who was on her way to attend coaching classes went viral, an officer said on Friday

An FIR was registered against Mukesh Kumar following a complaint by the girl's father, Superintendent of Police, Rural, Nipun Agarwal said

"He has been suspended and the matter is being probed," Agarwal said.

