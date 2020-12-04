Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh ships Rohingya refugees to remote island despite outcry

Bangladesh says it is only moving refugees who are willing to go to Bhasan Char and it will ease chronic overcrowding in camps that are home to more than 1 million Rohingya, members of a Muslim minority who have fled neighbouring Myanmar. But refugees and humanitarian workers say some of the Rohingya had been coerced into going to Bhashan Char a flood-prone island that emerged from the sea 20 years ago.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 12:35 IST
Bangladesh ships Rohingya refugees to remote island despite outcry
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bangladesh naval vessels carried some 1,600 Rohingya refugees towards a remote island in the Bay of Bengal on Friday despite complaints by refugees and humanitarian groups that some were being coerced. Bangladesh says it is only moving refugees who are willing to go to Bhasan Char and it will ease chronic overcrowding in camps that are home to more than 1 million Rohingya, members of a Muslim minority who have fled neighbouring Myanmar.

But refugees and humanitarian workers say some of the Rohingya had been coerced into going to Bhashan Char a flood-prone island that emerged from the sea 20 years ago. A naval official said the Rohingya were aboard seven boats, with two more carrying supplies, that set out from the southern port of Chittagong.

Refugees were packed across the decks of the naval vessels on plastic chairs. Some brought umbrellas to shelter from the sun on a journey that takes several hours. "The government is not taking anyone to Bhashan Char forcibly. We maintain this position," Foreign Minister Abdul Momen told reporters late on Thursday.

But two Rohingya being relocated told Reuters their names appeared on lists compiled by government-appointed local leaders without their consent, while aid workers said officials used threats and enticements to pressure people into going. "They have taken us here forcefully," a 31-year-old man told Reuters tearfully by phone as he boarded a bus from the camps near Cox's Bazar. "Three days ago, when I heard that my family is on the list, I ran away from the block, but yesterday I was caught and taken here," he said.

An 18-year-old woman said her husband had put their names on the list thinking it was for food rations. He fled when they were told to go to Bhasan Char, she said, adding that she is also hiding in the camp. They were among more than 730,000 Rohingya who fled Myanmar in 2017 following a military-led crackdown that the United Nations said was executed with genocidal intent. Myanmar denies genocide and says its forces were targeting Rohingya militants who attacked police posts.

"Not one refugee should be moved until all human rights and humanitarian concerns have been resolved and genuine informed consent is assured," said Ismail Wolff, director of the Fortify Rights group. Human Rights Watch said it had interviewed 12 families whose names were on the lists, but had not volunteered to go.

Two aid workers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said refugees had come under pressure from government officials who used threats and offers of cash and other enticements to persuade them to go to the island. The United Nations said in a statement it had been given "limited information" about the relocations and was not involved in preparations.

Bangladesh has built more than a thousand cinderblock housing units on Bhasan for the Rohingya refugees. More than 300 refugees were brought to the island earlier this year after several months at sea in an attempt to flee Bangladesh. Rights groups say they are being held against their will and have complained of human rights violations.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Diesel crosses Rs 73-mark, petrol price nears Rs 83 in Delhi

Diesel price on Friday crossed Rs 73 a litre mark in Delhi and petrol rate neared Rs 83 after 12th increase in the last fortnight. Petrol price was on Friday hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise in line with the firming intern...

Researchers discover life in "inhospitable" deep ocean sediments

Scientists have discovered single-celled microorganisms in an inhospitable deep ocean environment where temperatures touched 120 degrees Celsius, findings that shed light on the limits of life on the planet. The research based on a two-mont...

Odisha reports 377 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Odishas COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,20,394 on Friday as 377 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,760, a health department official said. Of the new cases, 215 were reported fr...

UK hopes for millions of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses this year-minister

Britain hopes for millions of doses of the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year but the final figure will depend on how quickly it can be manufactured, Britains business minister Alok Sharma said on Friday.We are starting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020