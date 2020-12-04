Left Menu
Development News Edition

India formally protests to Canada over Trudeau remarks on farm protests

The Indian foreign ministry said in a statement that comments on "issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs." India and Canada have warm ties, but in recent years there has been concern in India that some Sikh leaders in Canada have ties to separatist groups hostile to India.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:05 IST
India formally protests to Canada over Trudeau remarks on farm protests
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@JustinTrudeau)

India summoned Canada's ambassador on Friday and said comments made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over protests by farmers near Delhi were an interference in its domestic affairs and would seriously hurt bilateral ties.

Trudeau, speaking to the Indian community in Canada, said this week that he was concerned about the farmers, most of them from the Sikh-dominated Indian state of Punjab, camped out on the outskirts of Delhi in a protest against farm reforms. The Indian foreign ministry said in a statement that comments on "issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs."

India and Canada have warm ties, but in recent years there has been concern in India that some Sikh leaders in Canada have ties to separatist groups hostile to India. Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian leaders say there are some fringe groups there that are still sympathetic to the cause of an independent Sikh state called Khalistan, carved out of India.

The Indian foreign ministry said comments made by Trudeau and other leaders had emboldened radical groups and they were a risk to its diplomatic staff based in Canada. "We expect the Canadian Government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimize extremist activism," it said.

There was no comment from the Canadian embassy. The Indian government has held talks with the farmers to end the impasse and persuade them that farm reforms were in their interest in the long-term.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boxed in: French activists protest against Amazon's expansion

Climate activists piled up giant cardboard delivery boxes outside the finance ministry in Paris on Friday, protesting against Amazons expansion in France as the online retailer launched a delayed Black Friday sales drive. Gathered in the mi...

US STOCKS-Futures near record highs as stimulus hopes build

U.S. stock index futures held near all-time highs on Friday as growing prospects for further economic stimulus and continued optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine-driven economic recovery lifted sentiment.A bipartisan, 908 billion coronavirus ai...

IDB grants $161.8mn for improving Colombian social security system’s sustainability

In Colombia, the social security system has made important structural advances. However, both COVID-19 and the sociodemographic transition facing the country, present challenges that threaten its economic sustainability, and put at risk the...

Kolkata's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor'

The air quality in most parts of Kolkata deteriorated to very poor, while it turned severe in the northern parts of the metropolis on Friday, a West Bengal Pollution Control Board PCB official said. The automated air monitoring station at R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020