Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakshadweep administrator Dineshwar Sharma passes away, PM recalls his contribution to policing

Administrator of Lakshadweep Dineshwar Sharma passed away on Friday at the age of 66 at a Chennai hospital due to a lung-related ailment, Lakshadweep Resident Commissioner Asarpal Singh said.

ANI | Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:44 IST
Lakshadweep administrator Dineshwar Sharma passes away, PM recalls his contribution to policing
Administrator of Lakshadweep Dineshwar Sharma (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Administrator of Lakshadweep Dineshwar Sharma passed away on Friday at the age of 66 at a Chennai hospital due to a lung-related ailment, Lakshadweep Resident Commissioner Asarpal Singh said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Sharma and recognised his contributions in strengthening the security of the country during his policing career.

"Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long-lasting contributions to India's policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter-terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled Sharma's demise. He tweeted: "Deeply anguished to learn about the passing away of Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma ji. He served the nation with utmost devotion as a dedicated officer of the Indian Police Service. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

President Ram Nath Kovind had on October 23, 2020 appointed former interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma as the Administrator of Lakshadweep. A 1976-batch retired IPS officer of Kerala cadre, Sharma served as chief of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) from December 31, 2014 to May 2017.

He was appointed as the interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir in 2017 during the first term of the Narendra Modi-led government. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. job gains miss expectations in November; unemployment rate falls to 6.7%

The U.S. economy added the fewest workers in six months in November, hindered by a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases that, together with a lack of more government relief money, threatens to reverse the recovery from the pandemic recession. N...

Was Chahal a "like-for-like" concussion substitute for Jadeja, questions Henriques

Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques on Friday questioned whether Yuzvendra Chahal can be called a like for like concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja after the leg-spinner spun his web to take India to aa 11-run victory in the first ...

Hike in contactless transaction limit to further digital drive: Industry

The RBI allowing a higher contactless transaction limit of Rs 5,000 against Rs 2,000 currently will drive digital payments further in the country and shows the central banks commitment to promote a less-cash economy, industry players said o...

Sneha wins 7th leg of Hero WPGT, Amandeep is top pro finisher

Amateur Sneha Singh took the spotlight with a wire-to-wire win in the seventh leg on Friday, as the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour staged its first event after nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Noida Golf Course here. Hyderabad t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020