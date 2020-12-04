BJP councillor held in bribery case

The CBI has arrested a BJP councillor in Delhi connection with a Rs 10-lakh bribery case, officials said on Friday

Manoj Mehlawat, the councilor from Vasant Kunj area, had allegedly demanded the bribe to allow the construction of a house without any hindrance, according to officials

Mehlawat was produced before a special court, which sent him to judicial custody. The agency has caught him red-handed after laying a trap, officials said. PTI ABSHMB