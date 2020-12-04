Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI registers case against Delhi-based company for Rs 1,800 cr bank fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Delhi-based company Jay Polychem India Limited and others for alleged bank fraud in the State Bank of India to the tune of Rs 1,800 crores and carried out searches at three locations in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 20:25 IST
CBI registers case against Delhi-based company for Rs 1,800 cr bank fraud
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Delhi-based company Jay Polychem India Limited and others for alleged bank fraud in the State Bank of India to the tune of Rs 1,800 crores and carried out searches at three locations in the national capital. According to the CBI, the case has been registered on a complaint from the State Bank of India (SBI) against a private firm (borrower company) based at Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi and others including its director, guarantor etc, unknown public servants and unknown private persons on the allegations of causing an alleged loss of Rs 1800.72 crore (approx) to the SBI and other consortium banks.

It was alleged in the complaint that the accused had cheated the SBI-led consortium banks to the tune of Rs 1800.72 crore (approx) by way of diversion, siphoning off bank funds, fictitious transactions, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, the agency said in a statement. The investigation is underway, the CBI said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Money Heist Season 5 cast revealed, Álex Pina talks on series’ remake in Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Record U.S. deaths prompt urgent calls for masking, stay-at-home orders

U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks and threatened even more drastic stay-at-home orders after deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record, with two people dying every minute. More than 213,830 new cases and 2,86...

Denmark pins green credentials on end to North Sea oil hunt

Denmark hopes that by deciding to stop its search for North Sea oil and gas it can become a credible trailblazer in fighting climate change, its climate minister said on Friday. The decision to end all oil and gas exploration and extraction...

Swiss step up corona measures but keep ski resorts open

Switzerland allowed ski resorts to stay open for domestic tourism as the government on Friday announced some stricter measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.Ski areas will need local authority approval to operate after Dec....

India considers changing new farm laws after mass protests

Indias government is considering rolling back some parts of its agricultural reforms after they triggered the biggest protests by farmers in years, officials said on Friday.Tens of thousands of farmers were out on the streets around Delhi a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020