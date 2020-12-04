Left Menu
Development News Edition

Militants attack DDC poll candidate in J-K

Senior police officers immediately reached the terror crime spot, a police spokesperson saidThis was the first attack on a candidate contesting the eight-phase DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir being held from November 28 to December 19.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-12-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 20:35 IST
Militants attack DDC poll candidate in J-K
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In the first attack on a District Development Council (DDC) election contestant in Jammu and Kashmir, militants shot at and injured an Apni Party candidate in Anantnag district on Friday, police said. Aneesul Islam Ganaie was shot at by the terrorists in Sagam area of Kokernag in the south Kashmir district, a police official said. Ganaie, who is contesting the ongoing DDC polls on an Apni Party ticket, sustained minor injuries to his hand and leg

"Today at about 1200 hours Anantnag police received information about a terror crime incident at Sagam Kokernag area of District Anantnag, where terrorists had fired upon a DDC candidate. Senior police officers immediately reached the terror crime spot," a police spokesperson said

This was the first attack on a candidate contesting the eight-phase DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir being held from November 28 to December 19. The spokesperson said Ganaie was allocated cluster accommodation in Khanabal. "After the end of the scrutiny period, Ganaie was instructed to get escort personnel for campaigning purposes which he did not take," he added. The police spokesperson said all the candidates have already been instructed to inform the police before going out for campaigning. "The information regarding Ganaie's movement was neither conveyed to PCR nor to concerned police station," he added. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has requested all the candidates and vulnerable people to inform concerned PCRs or police stations as and when they are desirous of going for poll campaign or other such movements so that appropriate security arrangements are accordingly provided to them, he said. Meanwhile, several political parties including the Apni Party and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami condemned the attack.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greaves Cotton to continue work on operational efficiency, shut Ranipet plant

Engineering major Greaves Cotton will continue to work on operational efficiency, and has decided to shut its Ranipet Tamil Nadu plant as part of its exercise for consolidation of plants, its group CEO and Managing Director Nagesh Basavanha...

Denmark pins green credentials on end to North Sea oil hunt

Denmark hopes that by deciding to stop its search for North Sea oil and gas it can become a credible trailblazer in fighting climate change, its climate minister said on Friday. The decision to end all oil and gas exploration and extraction...

1,391 new COVID-19 cases in TN; 15 fatalities

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 1,391 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection count to 7,87,554 while 15 more fatalities pushed the toll to 11,762. As many as 1,426 people were discharged from healthcare facilities after getting cure...

Record U.S. deaths prompt urgent calls for masking, stay-at-home orders

U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks and threatened even more drastic stay-at-home orders after deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record, with two people dying every minute. More than 213,830 new cases and 2,86...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020