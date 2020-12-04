Left Menu
Indian Navy's role in Indian Ocean Region necessitates a strong Navy: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has conveyed his felicitations and best wishes on Navy Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:45 IST
Indian Navy's role in Indian Ocean Region necessitates a strong Navy: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

He said the role of the Indian Navy in the domination of Indian Ocean Region necessitates a strong navy.

Gen Rawat said Indian Navy's support to nations in neighbourhood and areas beyond for humanitarian support and in particular during COVID-19 pandemic deserves special mention. Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief General MM Naravane and Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria paid homage to the martyrs at National War Memorial on Navy Day.

December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day every year to commemorate the decisive naval action by Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which contributed to India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. (ANI)

