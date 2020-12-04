Two arrested for rape

Two persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 22-year-old married woman at Titwala town in the district, the police said. The alleged incident had taken place last Saturday, said senior police inspector Raju Vanzare of Kalyan taluka police station.

The accused were identified as Gautam Gane (40) and Baliram Gaikwad (29), both labourers. The duo entered the woman's house on the pretext of asking for water to drink and allegedly sexually assaulted her.