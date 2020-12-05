Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: Villagers protest over mining, arrest of six locals

We are also agitating against the allotment of Aamdai Ghati in Chhote Dongar area for iron ore mining, one of the protesters said.According to the police, six people, who were active as Naxals, were arrested from Kademeta village last month for allegedly planting IEDs to target security forces in the area.

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 05-12-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 14:36 IST
C'garh: Villagers protest over mining, arrest of six locals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Scores of villagers have been staging a sit-in protest against proposed iron ore mining and the recent arrest of six persons on suspicion of being Naxals at a village in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-hit Narayanpur district. Around 4,000 people have been sitting in protest at Dhaudai village, located in Abhujmad around 350 km from capital Raipur, since Thursday, an official said on Saturday.

The protest has disrupted vehicular movement on Narayanpur-Orchha road and the district administration is trying to pacify the protesters. "Six farmers were apprehended by the police from Kademeta and they should be released. We are also agitating against the allotment of Aamdai Ghati in Chhote Dongar area for iron ore mining," one of the protesters said.

According to the police, six people, who were active as Naxals, were arrested from Kademeta village last month for allegedly planting IEDs to target security forces in the area. "They were apprehended for their involvement in planting 18 IEDs on under-construction Palli-Barsoor road to target security forces. The probe revealed that they were trained in planting explosives," Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

Following the arrests, some villagers had contacted the police enquiring about their whereabouts and were informed that the six men were in jail and their families can meet them as per rules, the official said. Later, some villagers staged a protest in front of Kademeta police camp, and on December 3, they gathered at Chhotedonger and subsequently reached Dhaudai where they sat in protest, he said.

"We have made certain arrangements like drinking water for protesters who are around 4,000 in number," the official added. Meanwhile, Narayanpur collector Abhijeet Singh said the protesters are yet to approach the district administration with their demands in writing.

"Villagers have been opposing the proposed iron ore mining in Aamdai Ghati, but their exact demands are not known as their representatives are yet to talk to the administration," he said. After holding talks with them, further action will be taken, he said.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Arvind Netam on Friday visited Dhaudai and held talks with the protesters to enquire about their demands.

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP Police inspector suspended after woman SPO alleges rape

An Uttar Pradesh Police inspector posted in the Crime Branch has been suspended for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman special police officer SPO, a senior police official said on Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj said in...

Maha forms five-lawyer panel for coordination on Maratha quota

The Maharashtra government has set up a coordination committee of five lawyers in connection with the hearing before the five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court regarding lifting of interim stay on the Maratha quota. State PWD Mi...

Soccer-Robben comeback on hold until next year

Former Netherlands international Arjen Robbens comeback has been delayed until next year as the 36-year-old continues to battle with injury, but he is still hoping to play this season. Robbens much anticipated return to his home town club F...

Seven held under anti-conversion law in UP

Seven people were arrested under Uttar Pradeshs new anti-conversion law for allegedly abducting a Hindu girl from her home in Sitapur district, police said on Saturday. The main accused, whose brother and brother-in-law are among those arre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020