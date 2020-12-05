Youth dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Dausa

A youth allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Saturday. The victim identified as Rahul Navaria (24), a resident of Khatik Mohalla in the district, died by hanging himself in a Shiv temple on Friday night, SHO of Sikandra police station Rajpal Singh said.

He said the body was handed over to family members after conducting a post-mortem. The matter has been registered under CrPc Section 174. He said that no suicide note has been recovered from Navaria. Preliminary investigation revealed that the youth was unemployed and depressed.