Maoist arrested in Jharkhand, arms seized

A Maoist of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee TPC was arrested from his residence at Bachra village in Jharkhand, police said on Saturday. Search is on to nab the other Maoists, the SP said.PTI CORR IKD RBT RBT.

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 17:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Maoist of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) was arrested from his residence at Bachra village in Jharkhand, police said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Karthick S said a raid was conducted in the forests of Katkumsandi, following which Jitendra Kumar Bhokta was held on Friday night, but his accomplices managed to flee.

Police has seized one country-made pistol, two live cartridges and a stolen two-wheeler from his residence, the officer said. Search is on to nab the other Maoists, the SP said.

