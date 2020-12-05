Maoist arrested in Jharkhand, arms seized

A Maoist of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) was arrested from his residence at Bachra village in Jharkhand, police said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Karthick S said a raid was conducted in the forests of Katkumsandi, following which Jitendra Kumar Bhokta was held on Friday night, but his accomplices managed to flee.

Police has seized one country-made pistol, two live cartridges and a stolen two-wheeler from his residence, the officer said. Search is on to nab the other Maoists, the SP said.