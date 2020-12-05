Left Menu
Development News Edition

Local body polls:AP SEC writes to Guv,says assembly resolution is against spirit of the Constitution

While the assembly recognises with respect the independence of the constitutional bodies specifically conferred with powers, it notes that unilateral decisions without considering bonafide concerns of the elected government would be inconsistent with the constitutional scheme, the resolution said.The House also resolved that suitable legal provisions be incorporated in the AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, and consequent rules to handle such situations.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 05-12-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 19:23 IST
Local body polls:AP SEC writes to Guv,says assembly resolution is against spirit of the Constitution

A day after the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed a resolution opposing conduct of elections to local bodies, the State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar on Saturday wrote to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, saying it was against the spirit of the Constitution. Asserting that the State Election Commission was an autonomous institution as per Article 243K of the Constitution, Ramesh Kumar said conducting elections to local bodies was its responsibility.

The Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission enjoyed similar powers, he noted. The state Assembly on Friday hit out at the SEC for seeking to conduct elections to the local bodies amid the COVID-19 pandemic and passed a resolution stating that the present situation in the state was not conducive for elections in February 2021.

It said an unseemly situation has arisen in the state where the "unilateralism of the SEC" has been noticed even by the Supreme Court of India, which directed that further decisions after the initial postponement of elections shall be in consultation with the state (government). "While the assembly recognises with respect the independence of the constitutional bodies specifically conferred with powers, it notes that unilateral decisions without considering bonafide concerns of the elected government would be inconsistent with the constitutional scheme," the resolution said.

The House also resolved that suitable legal provisions be incorporated in the AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, and consequent rules to handle such situations. Reacting to this, the SEC, in his letter, impressed upon the Governor that the call for holding the elections with the consent of the state government was against the spirit of the Constitution.

Ramesh Kumar also sought to preempt the Jagan Mohan Reddy governments move to amend the AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, requesting the Governor to reject any such prospective Ordinance. He urged the Governor to seek counsel, if required, from legal experts of the Supreme Court on the issue.PTI DBV BN WELCOME DBV BN WELCOME

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's MoD in talks to control steelmaker for nuclear submarines -Sky News

Britain is working on a plan to take control of one of Britains oldest steelmakers to secure the supply chain for the countrys nuclear submarine fleet, Sky News reported on Saturday. The Ministry of Defence MoD had enlisted Deloitte to advi...

UP becomes first state to conduct over 2 crore COVID-19 tests

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to have tested more than two crore samples for COVID-19, said Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad on Saturday. No state has conducted so many tests so far. Yesterday 1,66,...

Campaigning for first phase of BTC elections ends

Campaigning for the first phase of Bodoland Territorial Council BTC elections to 21 seats on December 7 ended on Saturday evening, with the ruling BPF trying hard to retain its rule for the fourth consecutive term. All major political parti...

Follow compliance norms to get tax benefits: CBIC chief tells traders

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairman M Ajit Kumar said on Saturday that the trading community should follow the compliance norms for getting the benefits extended by the government. Speaking at a webinar organised by Bharat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020