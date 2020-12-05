Delhi govt starts process for upgradation, redevelopment of existing industrial areas

The Delhi government has rolled out the process for upgradation and redevelopment of existing industrial areas, a month after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced setting up of new industrial zones in the city exclusively for hi-tech and service sectors. In a notice earlier this week, the government's Industries department invited 'expression of intent" from developers for upgradation, redevelopment as well as operation and maintenance of the existing industrial areas, officials said.

The government is also considering redevelopment of industrial clusters in Delhi on public-private partnership model, the notice stated. Last month, the chief minister had said no new manufacturing units will be allowed in new industrial areas of the city and these zones would be available only to services and hi-tech industries.

He had also the manufacturing units in existing industrial of the city will be given an option to shift to the hi-tech and services sector..