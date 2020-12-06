Maha: Gutka, tobacco products worth Rs 6.89L seized, 1 held

The Food and Drug Administration has seized gutka and other banned tobacco products worth Rs 6.89 lakh after a raid on a premises in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Sunday. One person has also been arrested in this connection, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided a room of one Sunilkumar Gupta (31) in Kasarwadavli area here on Saturday afternoon. They seized prohibited items, including various brands of gutka, paan masala and some other tobacco products, worth Rs 6,89,526, the FDA official said.

Gupta used to supply the material to some shopkeepers and other sellers, he said. The accused was arrested and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Food Safety and Standards Act, the official added.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012. In 2018, the state state government made sale of gutka a non-bailable offence and enhanced the punishment for it from six months to three years.