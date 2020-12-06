Left Menu
UK's Frost back in Brussels seeking Brexit deal

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-12-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 17:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost will meet his EU counterparts later on Sunday and both sides will be working very hard to clinch a free-trade deal, he said as he arrived in Brussels to resume talks that were paused on Friday.

"We will be working very hard to try to get a deal," Frost told reporters at the Brussels train station as he arrived from London by Eurostar train. "We will be looking forward to meeting our European colleagues later on this afternoon."

