UK's Frost back in Brussels seeking Brexit deal

UK's Frost back in Brussels seeking Brexit dealReuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-12-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 17:10 IST
Britain's chief negotiator David Frost will meet his EU counterparts later on Sunday and both sides will be working very hard to clinch a free-trade deal, he said as he arrived in Brussels to resume talks that were paused on Friday.
"We will be working very hard to try to get a deal," Frost told reporters at the Brussels train station as he arrived from London by Eurostar train. "We will be looking forward to meeting our European colleagues later on this afternoon."
