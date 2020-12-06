Left Menu
Naib Subedar from Bihar found hanging in Kota, suicide suspected

According to Nayapura police station Circle Inspector Bhawani Singh, the Army man, a resident of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar and posted as Naib Subedar in the 18 IDSR infantry unit in Kota, allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself in his room around noon on Saturday.The first information report FIR stated that the deceased Naib Subedar was a drunkard and at the time of death was in an inebriated condition, Circle Inspector at Nayapura police station Bhawani Singh said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 06-12-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 18:15 IST
Naib Subedar from Bihar found hanging in Kota, suicide suspected

A 45-year-old Army man from Bihar died by allegedly hanging himself at his room in a military area under Nayapura police station of Kota city, police said on Sunday. The deceased identified as Puran Chand was found dead on Saturday noon, they said. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was recovered from his room.

A case of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPC was lodged and an investigation initiated to ascertain the actual reason behind the death. According to Nayapura police station Circle Inspector Bhawani Singh, the Army man, a resident of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar and posted as Naib Subedar in the 18 IDSR infantry unit in Kota, allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself in his room around noon on Saturday.

The first information report (FIR) stated that the deceased Naib Subedar was a drunkard and at the time of death was in an inebriated condition, Circle Inspector at Nayapura police station Bhawani Singh said. The Army man was supposed to leave for his native place in Bihar on Saturday evening and had purchased various items for the family from the markets in the city earlier in the day.

Chand's family members from Bihar reached Kota on Sunday morning following which the body was handed over to them after a post-mortem, the SHO said..

