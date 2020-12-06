Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC to pronounce verdict on plea of TV anchor against FIRs lodged for his remarks on sufi saint

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on a plea of TV news anchor Amish Devgan seeking quashing of FIRs lodged against him for his alleged defamatory remark against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in a show telecast on June 15.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 18:55 IST
SC to pronounce verdict on plea of TV anchor against FIRs lodged for his remarks on sufi saint

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on a plea of TV news anchor Amish Devgan seeking quashing of FIRs lodged against him for his alleged defamatory remark against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in a show telecast on June 15. A bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna, had on September 25 reserved its verdict on the plea of Devgan who had moved the top court through lawyer Mrinal Bharti and stated that it was a slip of tongue and he had already expressed regret for the 'inadvertent" error. The judgment would be pronounced by Justice Khanna at 10.30 AM on Monday on the plea of Devgan. Senior lawyer Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Devgan, had told the apex court that "none of the FIRs said that public order was being disturbed". Moreover, he had already expressed regret over the issue.

Earlier, the top court had granted protection to Devgan from any coercive action in connection with the FIRs. After that, the apex court has been extending the protection from any coercive action to the journalist.

Several FIRs have been lodged against Devgan in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana for using a derogatory term for the Sufi saint in the news debate show called ''Aar Paar'' on his channel on June 15. Devgan, in his plea, sought quashing of the FIRs, stay on the investigation and protection from any coercive action for his alleged comments against the sufi saint.

However, he later tweeted an apology saying that he was actually referring to Muslim ruler Alauddin Khilji and inadvertently ended up naming Chisti. The apex court, while granting interim relief to Devgan, had also stayed the probe in the cases related to the telecast against the journalist.

The journalist has said the plea concerned his life and liberty. "In a well-orchestrated manner, the petitioner has been made a victim of country-wide filing of false and baseless criminal complaint and FIRs on the one hand, and on the other hand, petitioner, his family and his crew has been abused unabashedly on social media and by personal messages by unknown persons. "The petitioner has also received several death threats from various anti-social elements," the plea submitted.

It said that Devgan was holding a discussion on a petition filed before the top court on his show on June 15 on the issue of the Places of Worship Special Provisions Act. "During the course of the live heated discussion one of the panelists quoted 'Chisti' (Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti) and inadvertently, the petitioner (Devgan) who wanted to refer to the historical figure Khilji(Alauddin Khilji) as a marauder, mentioned the name 'Chisti'," the plea submitted.

"That immediately on realising his inadvertent slip of tongue during the heated debate in his show, the petitioner tendered a clarification and clarified that the name "Chisti' was mentioned by error and inadvertently," it said. Devgan tweeted the clarification on his personal Twitter account on the intervening night of June 16-17. The channel also carried a video clarification featuring the journalist, the plea said.

One of the FIRs was lodged at Pydhonie police station in Mumbai against Devgan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by referring to Chisti in derogatory terms in the TV programme on the complaint of Arif Razvi, general secretary of the Raza Academy..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

TMC govt opposing Centre's farm laws despite enacting similar legislation in Bengal: Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed on Sunday that the Mamata Banerjee dispensation, which is vehemently opposing the Centres farm laws, has passed a similar legislation in Bengal to give farmers the right to sell pr...

Maharashtra records 4,757 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 18,52,266; death toll goes up by 40 to 47,734: Health department.

Maharashtra records 4,757 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 18,52,266 death toll goes up by 40 to 47,734 Health department....

SAD appeals to Punjabis to support Bharat Bandh call on Dec 8

Chandigarh, Dec 6 PTI SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday appealed to Punjabis to support the Bharat Bandh on December 8 called by farmer unions against the new farm laws. Badal also said his party would work assiduously alongside the p...

Frothing in Yamna: CPCB asks agencies of Delhi, UP, Haryana to ensure treatment of sewage

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB on Sunday expressed concern over the growing pollution and frothing in Yamuna and asked the agencies concerned in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure no sewage is discharged into the river. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020