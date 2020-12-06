Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM provides for ex-gratia payment of Rs 5L for home guards

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced a provision for ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for serving Home Guard volunteers and its honorary officers in case of their death or disability.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-12-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 22:48 IST
UP CM provides for ex-gratia payment of Rs 5L for home guards
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced a provision for ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for serving Home Guard volunteers and its honorary officers in case of their death or disability. A UP government spokesperson said the chief minister made the announcement during the foundation day programme of the UP Home Guards.

Adityanath on this occasion inspected the parade and also handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of a deceased Home Guard volunteer. The CM said his government has raised the duty allowances for the Home Guard volunteers at par with those for the police personnel so that they can discharge their duties with "high morale".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Senior police official held for amassing assets illegally

Hyderabad, Dec 6 PTI A senior police official was on Sunday taken into custody by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB inKamareddy district of Telangana for allegedly amassing wealth worth over Rs 2 crore illegally. On December 4, a case was regi...

One dead, 3 injured in explosion during land-levelling work

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a blast, apparently of some explosive material, during land-levelling work in Sangli district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred in Tasgaon tehsils B...

Rugby-France turn potential farce into show of force despite England defeat

France felt equally proud and frustrated after their inexperienced team conceded a 22-19 sudden-death defeat by England in the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham on Sunday.Les Bleus, whose starting XV boasted 68 caps to Englands 772, re...

Venezuela votes for parliament as opposition denounces fraud

Venezuelans voted on Sunday to choose a new congress in an election the opposition is boycotting and most Western nations call a fraud by President Nicolas Maduro to retake the last state institution not in the hands of the ruling Socialist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020