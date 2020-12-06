UP CM provides for ex-gratia payment of Rs 5L for home guards

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced a provision for ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for serving Home Guard volunteers and its honorary officers in case of their death or disability. A UP government spokesperson said the chief minister made the announcement during the foundation day programme of the UP Home Guards.

Adityanath on this occasion inspected the parade and also handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of a deceased Home Guard volunteer. The CM said his government has raised the duty allowances for the Home Guard volunteers at par with those for the police personnel so that they can discharge their duties with "high morale".