Romanian Liberals and Social Democrats tied in general election-exit polls

Romania's ruling Liberals (PNL) and the leftist Social Democrats (PSD) appeared tied for first place in a general election on Sunday with 29.0% and 30.5%, an exit poll showed, in a vote pivotal for the country's future in the European mainstream.
The centrist alliance USR-Plus won 15.9% of votes, a poll conducted by Curs-Avantgarde showed, and could tip the scales in forming a functioning majority alongside PNL. A separate exit poll conducted by INSOMAR showed the PNL slightly ahead at 32%.
