One of 5 arrested today suspected to be linked with Balwinder Singh's murder, says Delhi Police

One of the five persons arrested by the Delhi Police today following an exchange of fire is suspected to be linked with the murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh in Punjab, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 12:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

One of the five persons arrested by the Delhi Police today following an exchange of fire is suspected to be linked with the murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh in Punjab, police said. Balwinder Singh, who had fought against terrorism for years, was shot dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran district in October this year.

The police is identifying the role of the suspect. The arrested persons include Shabbir Ahmed, Ayub Pathan, Riyaz, Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh have alleged linkages with terror groups, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said that weapons and other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. "Five persons apprehended following an exchange of fire in the Shakarpur area of Delhi. Two of them are from Punjab, three are from Kashmir. Weapons and other incriminating materials recovered," he said.

Top officials of Delhi Police said the group was backed by Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for narco-terrorism. (ANI)

