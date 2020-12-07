Army repatriates two girls from PoK who crossed border accidentally

The Indian Army on Monday repatriated two girls from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, said Indian Army officials.

"We lost our way and entered Indian territory. We feared that Army personnel will beat us up but they treated us in a good manner. We had thought that they would not allow us to go back but today we are being sent home. People are good here," said Laiba Zabair.

Laiba Zabair and Sana Zabair had accidentally crossed into the Indian side in Poonch on December 6. They have been repatriated from Chakan Da Bagh crossing point a day later. (ANI)