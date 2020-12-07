Left Menu
Development News Edition

Transfer of Rohingya refugees to Bay of Bengal island ‘must be voluntary’: UN refugee agency

The head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), has voiced concerns over reported relocation of Rohingya refugees, by Bangladeshi authorities, to an island off the country’s coast.

UN News | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:58 IST
Transfer of Rohingya refugees to Bay of Bengal island ‘must be voluntary’: UN refugee agency

“Any transfer must follow a voluntary, informed decision,” Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said on Twitter on Sunday.

According to media reports, about 1,600 Rohingya refugees were moved from camps in Cox’s Bazar to the Bhasan Char island in the Bay of Bengal, said to be vulnerable to cyclones and flooding.

UNHCR and UN partners seek access to them in order to hear their voices, understand their wishes and see conditions on the island,” added Mr. Grandi.

Nearly 900,000 Rohingya refugees live in the Cox’s Bazar settlements.

Technical protection assessments

Last week, the UN office in Bangladesh said that it has not been involved in preparations for the movement of refugees to Bhasan Char or their identification.

In a statement, the office stressed that “any relocations to Bhasan Char should be preceded by comprehensive technical protection assessments.”

The independent UN assessments would review the safety, feasibility and sustainability of Bhasan Char as a place for refugees to live, as well as the framework for protection and the assistance and services they would be able to access on the island.

“Since the Government announced the Bhasan Char project, the UN has offered to engage in constructive consultations aimed at better understanding the plan and considering with the Government the most critical policy, process and operational issues. [We] remain willing to continue this dialogue,” the statement added.

A complex refugee crisis

The complex Rohingya refugee crisis erupted in August 2017, following attacks on remote police outposts in western Myanmar by armed groups alleged to belong to the community. These were followed by systematic counter attacks against the minority, mainly Muslim, Rohingya, which human rights groups, including senior UN officials, have said amounted to ethnic cleansing.

In the weeks that followed, over 700,000 Rohingya – the majority of them children, women and the elderly – fled their homes for safety in Bangladesh, with little more than the clothes on their backs.

Prior to the mass exodus, well over 200,000 Rohingya refugees were sheltering in Bangladesh as a result of earlier displacements from Myanmar.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Cops detain Akhilesh Yadav after he sits on dharna on road, breaks cordon

Police took Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav into custody on Monday after party workers led by him broke through a security cordon to sit on a dharna in the heart of the city to oppose the new farm bills. Yadav was detained for violatin...

Luck isn't really on our side: Holding after defeat against Tottenham

After suffering a defeat against Tottenham, Arsenals Rob Holding said his team needs a bit of luck to turn their fortunes around. Arsenal witnessed a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. Were going through a bit of ...

Nissan receives 5,000 bookings for its compact SUV Magnite

Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has received 5,000 bookings for its newly launched compact SUV, Magnite, with majority of the bookings for the top variants. In addition, the company has also received over 50,000 enquiries for the vehic...

ISL 7: NorthEast United rope in Alison Kharsyntiew as assistant coach

NorthEast United FC have appointed former Shillong Lajong head coach Alison Kharsyntiew as their Indian assistant coach. The 33-year-old, who hails from Shillong is an AFC A-license holder and was in charge of the Shillong club for two year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020