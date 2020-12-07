Left Menu
Rajasthan ASI held on bribery charges

Dhobi, a resident of Chabda town of Baran district, was arrested and the ACB later seized unaccounted money worth Rs 76,500 from his government quarters during the search.Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said, adding that the accused ASI will be produced before an ACB court on Tuesday.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 07-12-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 17:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested an ASI of Rajasthan police for allegedly receiving Rs 15,000 as bribe from a gravel transporter in Baran district, officials said. Assistant Sub Inspector Herachand Dhobi (47), posted at Kunjed police checkpost under Atru police station of Baran district, was arrested from a marketplace near the local court in Atru town while receiving the bribe.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) in Bundi Tarunkant Somani said Deepak Yadav from Atru town in Baran district lodged a complaint with the ACB last week. Dhobi, a resident of Chabda town of Baran district, was arrested and the ACB later seized unaccounted money worth Rs 76,500 from his government quarters during the search.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said, adding that the accused ASI will be produced before an ACB court on Tuesday.

