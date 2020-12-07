Left Menu
Development News Edition

INLD declares support to Bharat Bandh on December 8 called by farmer organisations

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary and MLA Abhay Singh Chautala declared support to Bharat Bandh called by the farmer organisations on December 8.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:07 IST
INLD declares support to Bharat Bandh on December 8 called by farmer organisations
INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary and MLA Abhay Singh Chautala declared support to Bharat Bandh called by the farmer organisations on December 8. Chautala said, "The day when the farmers' agitation started, our party announced that each and every worker of the INLD party will fight this battle shoulder to shoulder to strengthen this movement and to abolish the three black laws imposed by the central government."

The INLD leader said that he will visit the Tikri border on December 9 and meet the leaders of the farmer organisations who are conducting the movement. "We will not back down even if we have to sacrifice anything to make this movement successful. Whatever the farmer leaders will impose on us, we will do it by standing in the front row," he said.

He said that no farmer organisation of the country had demanded these agricultural laws but the central government enacted these "black agricultural laws" to benefit the corporate houses. The INLD leader reiterated his demand that the central government should abolish all three laws and guarantee the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of the crops to the farmers and provide punishment for whoever buys the crop below the MSP by registering a criminal case against them.

"It should also be ensured that according to Swaminathan's report, the farmer gets the price for his crop. While we condemn these laws, we appeal to the farmers and political organisations of the entire state that they will stand up strongly with the agitating farmers rising above politics," he said. Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers' leaders have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai records 544 COVID-19 cases, 1,598 recoveries; 11 die

Mumbais COVID-19 tally increased to 2,86,590 on Monday with the addition of 544 new cases, while nearly 1,600 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, the city civic body said. This was the ninth straight day when the cit...

Honduras says U.S. agrees to prolong Honduran migration accord

Washington has agreed to prolong temporary migration protections for Hondurans living in the United States following two devastating hurricanes that battered their country last month, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Monday...

Maha: Dutch woman held for ramming stolen vehicle into car

A 24-year-old Dutch woman tourist has been arrested for allegedly ramming a stolen jeep into a car in Satara in Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening near Vijaynagar on Patan-Karad road, and she had s...

This lockdown won't get Germany through the winter - Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues on Monday that existing lockdown measures in place in Germany would not be sufficient to get the country through the winter, participants at the meeting said. Relying on hope wont help us, she ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020