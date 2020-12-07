Saudi-led coalition says destroyed drone from Yemen Houthis launched toward Saudi - Ekhbariya TV

Saudi-led coalition says destroyed drone from Yemen Houthis launched toward Saudi - Ekhbariya TVReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 07-12-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:17 IST
A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday it had destroyed a drone launched towards the kingdom by Yemen's Houthi group, a statement carried by Ekhbariya TV said.
The Iran-aligned Houthi forces last month fired a missile at and struck a petroleum products domestic distribution facility in Jeddah, on Saudi's Red Sea coast.
