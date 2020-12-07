Left Menu
G7 finance officials back need to regulate digital currencies - Treasury

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:00 IST
Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies on Monday strongly supported the need to regulate digital currencies, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement after a virtual meeting of the officials.

The finance officials discussed domestic and international economic responses underway and strategies to achieve a robust global recovery, the statement said.

