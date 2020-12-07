Irish court grants Norwegian Air creditor protection

Irish court grants Norwegian Air creditor protectionReuters | Dublin | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:44 IST
Ireland's High Court on Monday granted creditor protection to Norwegian Air's Irish subsidiaries, allowing the Oslo-based airline more time to restructure its massive debt.
Norwegian last month asked the court to begin a so-called examinership legal process as the carrier seeks to stave off collapse amid the coronavirus pandemic.
