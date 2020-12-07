Left Menu
Amarinder mocks Kejriwal for his visit to Singhu border

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday mocked his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for calling himself a sewadaar of the farmers during his visit to the Singhu border, asking him if he even knew the difference between wheat and paddy.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday mocked his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for calling himself a 'sewadaar' of the farmers during his visit to the Singhu border, asking him if he even knew the difference between wheat and paddy. Kejriwal on Monday visited the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, and reviewed arrangements made for them by the city government.

For a man who had wasted no time in notifying one of the three central farm laws and publicly declared himself to be helpless in the matter, Kejriwal's claim of being a 'sewadaar' of the farmers was "simply ludicrous", Singh said. He ridiculed the Aam Aadmi Party national convener's visit to the Singhu border to meet the protesting farmers as his "latest stunt". At the Singhu border, Kejriwal said, "We are working like 'sewadaar'. Here I have not come as a chief minister but as a 'sewadaar' to serve the farmers." The Punjab chief minister challenged Kejriwal to cite one instance of anything his government had done for farmers in Delhi. "You did not even bother to convene a session of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha on the issue," quipped Singh, in a scathing attack on the Delhi chief minister, whom he dubbed "nothing more than a master-twister who could stoop to any level to further his political interests".

"If Kejriwal thought all the demands of the farmers to be valid, why did he not get state amendment laws passed in Delhi, on the lines of Punjab and some other states, to negate the devastating effects of the central laws," asked the chief minister in a statement. He dared Kejriwal to back his claims of supporting the farmers' demands by opposing the farm laws openly and constitutionally, as the Punjab government was doing, instead of indulging in "political drama" for public consumption. "This political spectacle is not going to help the farmers," Singh said. "The farmers have seen through your sneaky little ways and your theatrics will not help you change their opinion," the chief minister said on Kejriwal's visit to the Singhu border.

A few hours of media limelight is all that the AAP national convenor managed to get from this drama, he said. In any case, the farmers do not need the support of AAP workers to make their 'Bharat Bandh' a success, he said.

