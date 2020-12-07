Mobile phone theft racket busted in Kolkata, two held

Two persons, including a Bangladeshi national, have been arrested from the city for their alleged involvement in an international mobile phone theft racket, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Kolkata Police Detective Department officials apprehended the two from Park Street area on Sunday evening after 131 mobile phones were recovered from their possession, they said.

The Bangladeshi national is a resident of Chittagong and the other person is from the city's Karaya police station area, he said. "The two are members of an international mobile phone theft racket. It seems that more people are involved with it.

We have seized 131 mobile phones," the police officer said. During interrogation, the two have admitted that they have been smuggling stolen mobile phones into Bangladesh with the help of their associates who are active in and around the city, he said.

Of the 131 handsets seized from their possession, owners of 50 cell phones have been traced, the officer said. "Further investigation is underway. The two were produced before a court which has remanded them to police custody till December 18," he added.