Lawyers of all Delhi district courts to hold demonstration in support of Bharat Bandh tomorrow

The Bar Council of Delhi and coordination committee of all the district courts of Delhi will support the Bharat Bandh of farmers and hold a peaceful demonstration on Tuesday in their respective court complexes, coordination committee chairman Sanjeev Nasiar said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 23:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bar Council of Delhi and coordination committee of all the district courts of Delhi will support the Bharat Bandh of farmers and hold a peaceful demonstration on Tuesday in their respective court complexes, coordination committee chairman Sanjeev Nasiar said on Monday. Bar Council of Delhi and coordination committee through a press statement stated that the legal fraternity fully supports the demand of the farmers and urges upon the Government of India to consider the genuine demands of the farmer community.

According to the statement, the legal fraternity is astonished as to how the government without discussionwith the farmers as well as the representatives of the bar have gone ahead to enact the farm bills. "The legal fraternity, after examining the bill have found it to be unreasonable, arbitrary and unjust and thus the same is anti-farmer, anti-public and anti-advocates; it is aimed to provide benefit to the big trading companies," the Bar Council of Delhi held.

It also added that exclusion of clause related to tomato, potato and onion from the Essential Commodities Act will make these essentials out of reach of the public. "On the one hand, the farmers will not get any guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and on the other hand, they will not get justice in regard to any dispute raised on any issues as the jurisdiction of the civil courts is barred," the Bar Council said.

"The adjudication rights have been given to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) who directly work under the diktat of the Ministers and MLAs and therefore the lawyer fraternity of India has decided to lend their support to the farmers and shall join the Bharat Bandh on December 8 upon the call given by farmers' unions," it added. The leaders of the Bar Council addressed the farmers at Singhu Border and told them that the legal fraternity will intensify the agitation at the all-India level if the demands of the farmers are not met.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmers' leaders have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. (ANI)



