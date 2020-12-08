Left Menu
Raj govt gives relief to people on groundwater extraction for drinking

The Rajasthan government on Monday decided that individual domestic consumers in urban and rural areas will not have to take no-objection-certificate from authorities for extracting groundwater for drinking and household purposes. The government also decided to make manufactured-sand M-Sand available as an alternative to the river sand for construction purposes to the people.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-12-2020 01:25 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 01:25 IST
The Rajasthan government on Monday decided that individual domestic consumers in urban and rural areas will not have to take no-objection-certificate from authorities for extracting groundwater for drinking and household purposes. The government took this decision in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The government decided to give this relief also to authorities engaged in supplying drinking water to rural areas, besides the armed forces institutions, agriculture workers and micro and small scale industries drawing up to 10 cubic meters of water. The government also decided to make manufactured-sand (M-Sand) available as an alternative to the river sand for construction purposes to the people. During the meeting, it also reviewed vaccination plan against the COVID-19 once the vaccine is made available to the state.

