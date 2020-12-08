U.S. House to vote Wednesday on one-week government funding bill -Hoyer

U.S. House to vote Wednesday on one-week government funding bill -HoyerReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2020 01:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 01:55 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide time for lawmakers to negotiate a long-term, overarching spending plan to avoid a government shutdown, Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, said on Monday.
"I am disappointed that we have not yet reached agreement on government funding. The House will vote on Wednesday on a one-week CR to keep government open while negotiations continue," Hoyer wrote on Twitter, referring to a continuing resolution for temporary funding.
