U.S. House to vote Wednesday on one-week government funding bill -Hoyer

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2020 01:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 01:55 IST
U.S. House to vote Wednesday on one-week government funding bill -Hoyer

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide time for lawmakers to negotiate a long-term, overarching spending plan to avoid a government shutdown, Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, said on Monday.

"I am disappointed that we have not yet reached agreement on government funding. The House will vote on Wednesday on a one-week CR to keep government open while negotiations continue," Hoyer wrote on Twitter, referring to a continuing resolution for temporary funding.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

