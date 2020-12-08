Left Menu
Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate birthday in view of pandemic, farmers' agitation

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday on December 9 in support of farmers' agitation against the farm laws and COVID-19 situation in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 08:44 IST
Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate birthday in view of pandemic, farmers' agitation
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday on December 9 in support of farmers' agitation against the farm laws and COVID-19 situation in the country.

According to top sources in the party, Congress General Secretary Organisation has communicated to all the in-charges and PCC Presidents of the states that in view of the distress caused by Covid-19 pandemic across the country and amid the ongoing farmer's agitation against the "draconian" agriculture bills Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday this year. "Farmers are on the street-facing the harsh climate and brutal crackdown from the Government, Congress leaders instead of celebrations should strengthen the efforts to provide relief to all those who are suffering and extend support to fighting Anndatas," Sonia Gandhi has conveyed to all the in-charges, according to the sources.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal further in a letter asked all the state heads of Congress to avoid all sorts of celebrations including the cake cutting, on Sonia Gandhi's birthday. Congress has announced its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the farmer organisations and has asked party cadres to hold demonstrations at all the district headquarters across the country. (ANI)

