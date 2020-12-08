For Poland, linking rule of law to EU funds is unacceptable, says minister

For Poland, linking the rule of law to EU funds is unacceptable, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday, reiterating the country's position as Poland and Hungary dig in their heels over a veto of the bloc's budget and coronavirus recovery fund.

The European Union needs a signal from Poland and Hungary on Monday or Tuesday that they will drop their veto of the EU budget and recovery fund, or the bloc will have to set it up without the two member states, a senior EU diplomat said on Monday.

"The conditionality mechanism in its present shape is unacceptable for Poland," Blaszczak told public broadcaster Polskie Radio Program 1.