Left Menu
Development News Edition

For Poland, linking rule of law to EU funds is unacceptable, says minister

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 08-12-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 12:05 IST
For Poland, linking rule of law to EU funds is unacceptable, says minister
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

For Poland, linking the rule of law to EU funds is unacceptable, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday, reiterating the country's position as Poland and Hungary dig in their heels over a veto of the bloc's budget and coronavirus recovery fund.

The European Union needs a signal from Poland and Hungary on Monday or Tuesday that they will drop their veto of the EU budget and recovery fund, or the bloc will have to set it up without the two member states, a senior EU diplomat said on Monday.

"The conditionality mechanism in its present shape is unacceptable for Poland," Blaszczak told public broadcaster Polskie Radio Program 1.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia ready to produce COVID-19 vaccine in Algeria, says Ambassador

Moscow Russia, December 8 ANISputnik Russia stands ready to produce a vaccine against the novel coronavirus on the territory of Algeria and has already discussed the matter with the countrys authorities, Russian Ambassador to Algeria Igor B...

Mumbai City aim to continue winning streak against Chennaiyin FC

A buoyant Mumbai City FC will be eyeing a fourth successive win when they take on former champions Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League game here on Wednesday. With momentum on their side, the Mumbai team will look to put it across a sce...

Germany may need tougher COVID-19 curbs before Christmas, minister says

Germany might tighten restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as a partial lockdown and social distancing rules in place since the start of November have slowed, but not stopped the disease sprea...

Motor racing-W Series to race with F1 in the Americas in 2021

The all-female W Series will start its eight race 2021 season at Frances Le Castellet circuit in June and end in Mexico City in October as part of its new role supporting Formula One, organisers said on Tuesday. The single sex series starte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020