Bharat Bandh: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee stages protest against Centre over farm laws in Amritsar

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Tuesday staged a protest against the Central government over new laws here. The protesters raised slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and demand withdrawal of farm laws.

"We have blocked NH1 and will keep it close till 3 pm. Until farm laws are not repealed, our protest will continue. We are getting full support. We have allowed medical services, marriage functions," a protester said. Former cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu demanded that the government should make amendments to the farm laws.

"Revolutions are not made with rose water. It takes blood, sweat, toil & tears. This exemplary movement inspires every Indian to fight for What is Right & Just. The government must make amends... the hands that gave the wounds must give the cure. Bad laws are worst sort of tyranny," Sidhu tweeted. After several rounds of talks between farmers and the central government remained inconclusive, thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's agricultural sector laws have called for "Bharat Bandh" today demanding the immediate recall of the farm laws.

Farmer unions on Friday decided to intensify their agitation against the farm laws calling for 'Bharat Bandh' today stating that they were not satisfied with amendments to the agricultural legislations being proposed by the government. "The bandh will be observed throughout Tuesday, but the 'chakka jam' (road blockade) will be on only till 3 pm," said Darshan Pal, Punjab unit president of the Krantikari Kisan Union said on Monday.

The farmers' union urged farmers not to force anyone to join the call for Bharat Bandh. Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Leaders of farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. (ANI)