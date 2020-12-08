Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP worker killed by shotgun firing, probe handed to CID: Bengal Police

The BJP worker, who was killed at the partys rally in Siliguri, died due to shotgun injuries and the force does not use such a weapon, the West Bengal Police said on Tuesday, rubbishing the allegations of firing by its personnel.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:07 IST
BJP worker killed by shotgun firing, probe handed to CID: Bengal Police

The BJP worker, who was killed at the party's rally in Siliguri, died due to shotgun injuries and the force does not use such a weapon, the West Bengal Police said on Tuesday, rubbishing the allegations of firing by its personnel. The probe into the death of BJP worker Ullen Roy at the party's rally on Monday was handed over to the CID, it said.

''As per the PM (post-mortem) report 'death was due to the effects of shotgun injuries'. Police do not use shotguns. It's obvious that during yesterday's protest in Siliguri, armed persons were brought and they fired from firearms,'' the West Bengal police said in a tweet.

''The deceased received pallet injuries from a shotgun fired from close range by a person standing near the deceased in the protest program. This is unprecedented. Bringing armed persons in protest programs and inciting them to fire is unheard off (sic),'' it added. The state police said that there was an intention to create violence by the use of firearms and the CID has been asked to investigate.

''Truth will come out, and strong action will be taken against all those who planned and executed the heinous crime,'' it said. However, the BJP alleged that the police fired a shotgun during the clash on Monday afternoon, resulting in the death of Roy.

''Our party worker was killed due to shotgun injury. The allegation against us that we had brought in armed men is completely baseless and it is being said to cover up the police firing,'' BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu told reporters.

Police fired teargas shells and used water cannons to quell a violent protest, called by the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) against the Mamata Banerjee government, in the north Bengal city on Monday, officials said. Several protesters and police personnel were injured in the clashes.

The BJP, initially, alleged that Roy was ''beaten to death'' by the police during a baton charge. The party has called a 12-hour bandh in north Bengal in protest against the police action and the death of its party worker.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland has bought over COVID-19 vaccine 60 mln doses, PM says

Poland has bought over 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from six producers, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.We are secured - and now is the time for a great challenge, which is the implementation of the National COVID...

SC stays contempt proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the contempt of court proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari in connection with the alleged non-payment of the market rent for the government bungalow allocated to him as a former...

Malaysia Airlines Integrates Diverse Traditional Musical Instruments in its New Boarding Music jointly with Aeroplay Entertainment

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Mumbai Maharashtra India, December 8 ANIBusinessWire India Malaysia Airlines has enhanced its inflight experience with a piece of brand- new boarding music that infuses more Malaysian elements via a harmonious blend o...

France confirms severe bird flu outbreak on duck farm

The French farm ministry said on Tuesday that highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu had been found on a duck farm in the southwest of the country, confirming Frances first farm outbreak of the virus this year.The outbreak was first reported on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020