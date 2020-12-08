Court denies bail to builder accused of illegal construction

A magistrate court here has rejected the bail plea of a builder accused of constructing a flat illegally and conning a buyer in Maharashtra's Thane city. The city police had arrested builder Vasant Bhanushali for allegedly constructing a flat illegally on the seventh floor in the area meant for a terrace and booked him under relevant sections of the IPC.

The accused and his partner Vijay Bhanushali constructed Shiv Tower in Khopat area of Thane, where they had permission to build four flats on the seventh floor and remaining area was marked for a terrace. However, the accused illegally constructed a flat in the area meant for the terrace and made a camouflage agreement of selling the illegal flat to one Rajkumar Bathija.

Bathija then sold the flat to complainant Haresh Jeswani and annexed the forged plans. He also facilitated bank loan for the purchase. The victim purchased the flat at Rs 42.21 lakh and in 2015, he received a notice from the Thane Municipal Corporation stating that the flat is illegal.

When the accused failed to act on the notice from the civic body for five years, the complainant lodged an FIR with the police. Magistrate MS SV Metil-Patil on Monday rejected the bail application of the builder and Rajkumar Bathija, who have been arrested in the case so far.