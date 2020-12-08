Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court denies bail to builder accused of illegal construction

A magistrate court here has rejected the bail plea of a builder accused of constructing a flat illegally and conning a buyer in Maharashtras Thane city.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:19 IST
Court denies bail to builder accused of illegal construction
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A magistrate court here has rejected the bail plea of a builder accused of constructing a flat illegally and conning a buyer in Maharashtra's Thane city. The city police had arrested builder Vasant Bhanushali for allegedly constructing a flat illegally on the seventh floor in the area meant for a terrace and booked him under relevant sections of the IPC.

The accused and his partner Vijay Bhanushali constructed Shiv Tower in Khopat area of Thane, where they had permission to build four flats on the seventh floor and remaining area was marked for a terrace. However, the accused illegally constructed a flat in the area meant for the terrace and made a camouflage agreement of selling the illegal flat to one Rajkumar Bathija.

Bathija then sold the flat to complainant Haresh Jeswani and annexed the forged plans. He also facilitated bank loan for the purchase. The victim purchased the flat at Rs 42.21 lakh and in 2015, he received a notice from the Thane Municipal Corporation stating that the flat is illegal.

When the accused failed to act on the notice from the civic body for five years, the complainant lodged an FIR with the police. Magistrate MS SV Metil-Patil on Monday rejected the bail application of the builder and Rajkumar Bathija, who have been arrested in the case so far.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China condemns new US Hong Kong sanctions, Taiwan arms sale

China on Tuesday lashed out at the US over new sanctions against Chinese officials and the sale of more military equipment to Taiwan. The US actions are part of what critics see as an effort by the Trump administration to put in place high-...

Poland has bought over COVID-19 vaccine 60 mln doses, PM says

Poland has bought over 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from six producers, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.We are secured - and now is the time for a great challenge, which is the implementation of the National COVID...

SC stays contempt proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the contempt of court proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari in connection with the alleged non-payment of the market rent for the government bungalow allocated to him as a former...

Malaysia Airlines Integrates Diverse Traditional Musical Instruments in its New Boarding Music jointly with Aeroplay Entertainment

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Mumbai Maharashtra India, December 8 ANIBusinessWire India Malaysia Airlines has enhanced its inflight experience with a piece of brand- new boarding music that infuses more Malaysian elements via a harmonious blend o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020