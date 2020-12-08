Left Menu
UK PM Johnson says a moment may come when its game over on Brexit

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:53 IST
UK PM Johnson says a moment may come when its game over on Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday there might come a moment when London would have to acknowledge that it was time to go for a no-deal Brexit and abandon talks. Asked if he would try to do a deal right up until the wire, Johnson said: "Yeah of course."

"We're always hopeful but you know there may come a moment when we have to acknowledge that its time to draw stumps and that's just the way it is," said Johnson, referring to a cricketing term for the end of play. "We will prosper mightily under any version and if we have to go for an Australian solution then that's fine too."

