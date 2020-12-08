Japan sends military nurses to Hokkaido to cope with coronavirus -media

Japan sends military nurses to Hokkaido to cope with coronavirus -mediaReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-12-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 15:15 IST
Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi on Tuesday ordered the country's Self Defense Forces to send nurses to a city in northern Hokkaido prefecture that was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, media said.
Kishi ordered the dispatch of two teams of five Self Defense Force nurses to hospitals in the city of Asahikawa, public broadcaster NHK said.
