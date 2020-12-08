PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

PRICES MUM BULLION OPENPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 15:23 IST
SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg): 64392.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 49845.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 50045.00 PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW
Turkey wants to improve ties with the European Union on the basis of full membership, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding that problems between them could only be solved if the bloc acted with common sense at a summit ...
Britains competition watchdog outlined a new regime for regulating tech giants such as Google and Facebook, saying it needed new powers to harness the full potential of digital markets and drive competition and innovation.It proposed a new,...
U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Brent McIntosh said on Tuesday that continuing vigilance was needed to check that China and other countries participate transparently in a Group of 20 debt relief framework. Leaders of ...
Margaret Keenan, the 90-year-old grandmother who became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial in Britain on Tuesday, has a message for others go for it to beat the devastating disease. An ea...