Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI issues look-out notice against coal trader

The CBI which is probing the illegal coal trading case has issued a look out notice against Anup Majhi alias Lala, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. These people have been accused of illegally mining coal and theft from Kunustoria and Kajora mining areas under ECL.The spokesman had said no arrests have been made so far..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 15:32 IST
CBI issues look-out notice against coal trader

The CBI which is probing the illegal coal trading case has issued a look out notice against Anup Majhi alias Lala, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. The notice was issued to ascertain his whereabouts as his interrogation is needed during the course of the probe, spokesperson said.

The central investigating agency had on November 28 conducted raids at 45 places, including in West Bengal against illegal coal mining at different places including West Bengal. Search operation were also carried out at different locations of Eastern Coalfields Limited in Jharkhand, Bihar and UP as well against illegal coal mining.

Premises of two general managers of ECL, three officers, unknown officials of ECL, CISF and Indian Railways were raided along with that of Majhi. These people have been accused of illegally mining coal and theft from Kunustoria and Kajora mining areas under ECL.

The spokesman had said no arrests have been made so far..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey calls on EU to act with common sense, says wants to improve ties

Turkey wants to improve ties with the European Union on the basis of full membership, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding that problems between them could only be solved if the bloc acted with common sense at a summit ...

Britain's competition regulator sets out new regime for tech giants

Britains competition watchdog outlined a new regime for regulating tech giants such as Google and Facebook, saying it needed new powers to harness the full potential of digital markets and drive competition and innovation.It proposed a new,...

U.S. Treasury official says G20 debt relief scheme must be transparent

U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Brent McIntosh said on Tuesday that continuing vigilance was needed to check that China and other countries participate transparently in a Group of 20 debt relief framework. Leaders of ...

'Go for it,' says grandmother who got world's first Pfizer COVID vaccine in Britain

Margaret Keenan, the 90-year-old grandmother who became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial in Britain on Tuesday, has a message for others go for it to beat the devastating disease. An ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020