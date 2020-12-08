Bharat Bandh: Protests held in parts of Nagpur city, rural areas

Protests were held in several parts of Maharashtra's Nagpur city and rural areas on Tuesday in support of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers demanding the repeal of the Centre's agri laws. The bandh, however, received a mixed response from traders who supported farmers but did not shut their establishments.

A peaceful demonstration was held at Automotive Square in the city, where members of the Sikh community showed their support to the farmers' agitation and were joined by representatives of other communities. Protestors including women and youth also participated in the demonstration and raised slogans urging the Centre to withdraw the agri laws.

Local trade bodies had voiced their support to farmers but kept their shops open for the most part of the day, especially in residential areas. The Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, BSP, AAP, among other parties also took out rallies in support of farmers across the city and rural parts of Nagpur district.