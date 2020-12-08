China will seek to keep economic operations in reasonable range, says Premier Li

China will seek to keep economic operations in reasonable range, says Premier LiReuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-12-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 16:52 IST
Premier Li Keqiang said China will make efforts to keep economic operations within a reasonable range, according to a report from state television CCTV on Tuesday.
Li made the comments during a call with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, according to the report.
