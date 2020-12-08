Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only 4 states have appointed judicial, non-judicial members of Lokayukta: Report

Only four states -- Bihar, Manipur, Odisha and Tamil Nadu -- have appointed judicial and non-judicial members of anti-corruption ombudsman Lokayukta, according to a Transparency International India report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:48 IST
Only 4 states have appointed judicial, non-judicial members of Lokayukta: Report

Only four states -- Bihar, Manipur, Odisha and Tamil Nadu -- have appointed judicial and non-judicial members of anti-corruption ombudsman Lokayukta, according to a Transparency International India report. The report issued on the eve of International Anti-Corruption Day analyses the working of Lokayukta (state-level ombudsman) in the country, seven years after the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act 2013 came into being after a massive push from the India Against Corruption movement of 2011. ''It has been around 50 years since Maharashtra appointed Lokayukta in 1971; 10 year of the famous Anna movement and seven years of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013. But in actuality, there is little progress in anti-corruption landscape of country,'' a statement from Transparency International India, a civil society organisation, said. The Act mandates appointment of Lokpal at the Central level to inquire into allegations of corruption against important public functionaries, while Lokayukta is the state-level ombudsman. The report on the state of affairs at anti-graft panels across the country said that out of the 28 states and three union territories (UTs), the post of Lokayukta is vacant in eight states and UTs namely Assam, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Puducherry (In J and K institution dissolved).

''Interestingly, the apex court and many High Courts while dealing with the issue of appointment of Lokayuktas or the anti-graft ombudsmen in several states failed to achieve any success,'' it said. The posts of two judicial members of Lokpal (Central Ombudsman) are vacant, while 22 states and UTs have not appointed Up-Lokayukta (Member), it said. ''There are only four states namely Bihar, Manipur, Odisha and Tamil Nadu which have judicial and non-judicial members of Lokayukta appointed,'' it said.

The report said out of the 28 states and three UTs, nine -- Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh -- have not amended their Lokayukta Acts to bring them in line with the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act of 2013. ''Karnataka and Kerala Lokayukta Acts can be considered model state level laws, which can be followed by other states/UTs,'' it said. As many as 10 states have no official websites or their websites cannot be accessed, the report said.

''Lokpal (Email mode) and three states namely Odisha, Maharashtra and Mizoram have online complaint facility,'' it said..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Natarajan could be great for India heading into T20 World Cup: Kohli

Impressed by newcomer T Natarajans ability to deliver under pressure, India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said the seamer could be a great asset for the team heading into next years T20 World Cup. The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu has been s...

Goswami seeks stay to probe by Mumbai police in TRP scam

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami moved the Bombay High Court on Tuesday seeking a stay to further investigation by the Mumbai police in the alleged Television Rating Points TRP manipulation scam. The petition, filed by Goswami and ...

Hong Kong bank account freezes rekindle asset safety fears

Hong Kong police moves to freeze the accounts of several people linked to pro-democracy protests is prompting some residents to shift part of their savings overseas, bankers and lawyers said. Banks were asked by police to freeze the account...

Goa's COVID-19 tally reaches 48,935; active cases now 1,310

Goas coronavirus caseload went up by 159 and reached 48,935 on Tuesday, while the number of people discharged increased by 146 to touch 46,924, said an official. The overall toll in the state is 701 and the number of active cases stand at 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020