Delhi riots: Court grants custody parole to man for constable exam

A Delhi court Tuesday granted custody parole to a man, arrested in a northeast Delhi riots case, to appear for Delhi Police constable examination on December 9.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:02 IST
A Delhi court Tuesday granted custody parole to a man, arrested in a northeast Delhi riots case, to appear for Delhi Police constable examination on December 9. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted the parole to Yogesh from 12 pm to 7 pm on December 9 to appear in the exam.

The court directed the Mandoli jail authorities to get the admit card of Yogesh downloaded and make necessary arrangements to take him to the examination centre at Dwarka and back to jail. It further directed the jail authorities to ensure that he reaches the examination centre at or before 2:30 pm.

In the application moved through his counsel, Yogesh sought custody parole to appear in the exam of Delhi Police Constable to be held on December 9 from 4 pm to 5.30 pm at the examination centre at Dwarka here and that he was required to reach the examination centre by 2:30 pm. Special Public Prosecutor D K Bhatia, appearing for the police, said he had no objection to the application.

Yogesh was arrested in the case related to the alleged murder of a local person during the communal violence in north east Delhi's Karawal Nagar in February. He has been booked under sections 147 and 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal code and relevant sections of the Arms Act in the case. He is currently in judicial custody in the matter. Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

