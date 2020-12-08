Left Menu
Justice Rajesh Bindal appointed as Chief Justice J-K, Ladakh HC

Justice Rajesh Bindal has been appointed as the Chief Justice of High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:27 IST
Justice Rajesh Bindal (Picture source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Justice Rajesh Bindal has been appointed as the Chief Justice of High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh. Bindal, the senior-most judge of common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh will perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from December 9 (tomorrow) consequent upon the retirement of Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice, Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh. "The President of India, in the exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, appointed Justice Rajesh Bindal, senior-most Judge of Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh to perform duties of the office of Chief Justice of that High Court," reads the notification issued by the Department of Justice.

Justice Rajesh Bindal, B.Com., LL.B. was born on April 16, 1961. He was enrolled as an Advocate on September 14, 1985, and practised in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Central Administrative Tribunal, in Taxation, Constitutional, Civil and Service cases. His field of specialization was Taxation matters. He was appointed as Permanent Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 22, 2006. He was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir High Court on November 19, 2018. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

