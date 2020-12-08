Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin signs law allowing Russian legislation to trump international treaties

President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Tuesday allowing Russia's national legislation precedence over international treaties and rulings from international bodies in cases when they conflict with the Russian constitution.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:40 IST
Putin signs law allowing Russian legislation to trump international treaties

President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Tuesday allowing Russia's national legislation precedence over international treaties and rulings from international bodies in cases when they conflict with the Russian constitution. The Kremlin has said that all Russia's obligations under international treaties remain in force and that Moscow remains fully committed to international law.

But the legislation has caused concern among some rights advocates in Russia, where hundreds of people appeal to the European Court of Human Rights every year seeking justice that they say they have been denied at home. Putin first proposed the reform during his state-of-the-nation address in January.

It is one of an array of legal and constitutional amendments adopted this year including one allowing Putin to run again for president two more times when his current term comes to an end in 2024.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID, Vijay's selfie, Kohli top Twitter trends in India this year

COVID-19, Tamil actor Vijays selfie with his fans, Virat Kohlis post about Anushka Sharmas pregnancy, Ramayan and Mahabharat were some of the most popular topics of conversations in the country during the year on TwitterAccording to Twitter...

CR frontline staff saved 13 lives in 2020, 21 in 2019

Frontline staff like RPF, ticket checkers and police, have managed to save the lives of 13 people at various Central Railway stations in 2020, officials said on Tuesday. Of these, six people were saved in Kalyan station, with most of the in...

Sebi bars Minance Technologies, 3 others for unregistered portfolio management activities

Markets regulator Sebi has barred Minance Technologies Pvt Ltd MTPL and three individuals from the securities market for carrying out unregistered portfolio management activities. They have also been directed to cease and desist from acting...

Nadda begins 2-day visit to Bengal on Wednesday

BJP president J P Nadda will pay a two-day visit to West Bengal starting Wednesday during which he will attend various programmes aimed at strengthening the party organisation ahead of the Assembly elections early next year. In a statement,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020